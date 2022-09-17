Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

