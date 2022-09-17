Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Credits has a market cap of $1.23 million and $35,214.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

