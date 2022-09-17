CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,127,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 1,512,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

CVSI stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 271.20% and a negative net margin of 73.77%. Equities research analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

