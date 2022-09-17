CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 183,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 97,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.5% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in CVS Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,611,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

