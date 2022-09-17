Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $51,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,446. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day moving average is $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

