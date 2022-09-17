DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

