DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.