Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 901.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $39.15 during trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

