Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 363,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,291. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

