Dvision Network Market Cap Reaches $21.10 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $342,500.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

