E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

EICCF stock remained flat at 4.75 on Friday. E Automotive has a 52 week low of 4.41 and a 52 week high of 7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.