Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.37 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required. Telegram “

