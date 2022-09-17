Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

