Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.22.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

