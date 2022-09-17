Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,001.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $55.20 during trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.