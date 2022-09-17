Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 87.5% in August

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 120,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

