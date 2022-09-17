Enigma (ENG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119,363.00

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $163,182.90 and $119,363.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.