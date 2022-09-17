Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 5,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.12. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

