First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF remained flat at $11.91 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.