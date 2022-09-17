First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

