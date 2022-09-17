Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 526 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

AMAT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 10,893,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

