Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 828 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 6.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.03. 1,723,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

