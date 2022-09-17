Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

