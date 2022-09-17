Flux Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $669,549.46 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Flux has a market cap of $669,549.46 and $387,576.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00291552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00115372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

