Futureswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.77 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Futureswap has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $46,850.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futureswap coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Futureswap has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Futureswap

Futureswap was first traded on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

