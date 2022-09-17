Game Ace Token (GAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,389.00

Game Ace Token (GAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Game Ace Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $58,389.00 worth of Game Ace Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Game Ace Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Game Ace Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Game Ace Token

Game Ace Token's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Game Ace Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

