Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00288032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

