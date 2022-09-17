Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 21,431 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

RTX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 8,211,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

