Head-To-Head Survey: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InPlay Oil and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

InPlay Oil presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

This table compares InPlay Oil and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and American Noble Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million 2.21 $91.82 million $1.08 2.13 American Noble Gas $80,000.00 38.20 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats American Noble Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

