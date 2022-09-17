Hermez Network Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $516,957.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00017948 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,025.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00064876 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00078631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.