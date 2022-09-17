Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.