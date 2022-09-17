Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,797. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

