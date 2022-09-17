Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,059,600 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 1,594,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of IFNNF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. 1,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,015. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.