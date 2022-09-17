Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $148,242.88 and approximately $204.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 coins. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

