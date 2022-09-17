InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

IPVI stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,439 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $15,512,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 665,402 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,344,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 343,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 699,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 255,542 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.