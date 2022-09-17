iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

