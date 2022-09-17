Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,626.00

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $36,626.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.43 or 0.00111415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

