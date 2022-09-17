KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3,724.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

