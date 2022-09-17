KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $295.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $73,457.98 and $295.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.