Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth $26,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kubient stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,826. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 510.73%.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

