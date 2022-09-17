Lyra Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Lyra has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $111,704.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

