MCIA Inc Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.45. 3,317,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,686. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

