McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 914,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,488,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 827,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

