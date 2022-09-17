Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 91.4% in August

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitesco Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,702. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
About Mitesco
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitesco (MITI)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.