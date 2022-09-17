Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MMSMY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

