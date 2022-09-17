Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

