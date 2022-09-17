My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 136,615 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2,832.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,615 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.7% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

