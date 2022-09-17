Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MYMX remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. Mymetics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, engages in the research and development of vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes various vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, Covid-19, intra nasal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, and chikungunya.

