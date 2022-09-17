National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,068,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 5,769,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 739.7 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTIOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

