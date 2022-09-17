Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 96.9% in August

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 236,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

