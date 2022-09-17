NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Achieves $88.67 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

